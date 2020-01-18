The Tucson Festival of Books has a lot to offer children and teens, from current events to spy thrillers

The Tucson Festival of Books has a lot to offer children and teens — from thrilling spy dramas to current events.
For those interested in border issues, teens will want to attend “Power, Truth & Lies: Borders and Immigration,” at 2:30 p.m. March 15, in Education Room 351. Panelists are Tehlor Kay Mejia, Patrice Vecchione and Sylvia Zéleny.
Mejia’s books, “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” and “We Set the Dark on Fire,” take place in a divided, Latinx-inspired fantasy world.
Vecchione is an author and poet whose book, “Ink Has No Borders,” is a collection from poets all over the world that shares experiences of young adult immigrants and refugees.
Zéleny’s book, “The Everything I Have Lost,” is a fictionalized girl’s diary about growing up in Juarez.
For younger animal lovers, W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Way Home” and “A Dog’s Journey,” all now motion pictures, will talk with young readers about “Puppy Tales,” at 10 a.m. March 15, in Education Room 353.
Those interested in climate change will want to meet Jon Scieszka, who has a middle grade series of books, called “AstroNuts,” about animal astronauts helping with climate change. He will present “Changing the World: A Workshop for Kids” at 10 a.m. March 15, in Education Room 349.
Middle grade children and teens who want to be thrilled with spies, detectives and crime fighters will have several opportunities to meet authors.
Spies and Detectives: Intrigue and Mystery, at 1 p.m. on March 14, in Education Room 333, features authors John August, author of the Arlo Finch series; Xavier Garza, author of “Maximilian & the Curse of the Fallen Angel” and “Maximilian & the Mystery of the Guardian Angel”; and James Ponti, author of “City Spies.”
Dangerous Secrets and Mind-Bending Escapes is at 11:30 a.m. on March 14, in Education Kiva 211. Authors featured are Max Brallier, who writes the “Last Kids on Earth” series; Ally Carter, author of “Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor;” and Trenton Lee Stewart, author of the “Mysterious Benedict Society” series.
The festival is two months away. Be aware that the schedule may change.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com