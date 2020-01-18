The Tucson Festival of Books has a lot to offer children and teens, from current events to spy thrillers

The Tucson Festival of Books has a lot to offer children and teens — from thrilling spy dramas to current events.

For those interested in border issues, teens will want to attend “Power, Truth & Lies: Borders and Immigration,” at 2:30 p.m. March 15, in Education Room 351. Panelists are Tehlor Kay Mejia, Patrice Vecchione and Sylvia Zéleny.

Mejia’s books, “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” and “We Set the Dark on Fire,” take place in a divided, Latinx-inspired fantasy world.

Vecchione is an author and poet whose book, “Ink Has No Borders,” is a collection from poets all over the world that shares experiences of young adult immigrants and refugees.

Zéleny’s book, “The Everything I Have Lost,” is a fictionalized girl’s diary about growing up in Juarez.

For younger animal lovers, W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Way Home” and “A Dog’s Journey,” all now motion pictures, will talk with young readers about “Puppy Tales,” at 10 a.m. March 15, in Education Room 353.