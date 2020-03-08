The works of these Latinx, indigenous authors will be featured at the Festival of Books
The Tucson Festival of Books is next weekend! The Nuestras Raíces tent will feature an amazing lineup of Hispanic and indigenous authors.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Forever Frida”

  • by Kathy Cano-Murillo

Where We Come From”

  • by Oscar Casares

All of Us With Wings

  • ” by Michelle Ruiz Keil

A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son”

  • by Sergio Troncoso

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1eh8

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.

