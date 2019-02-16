There are seven stages at the Tucson Festival of Books that will feature music, dance, storytelling and other kinds of entertainment.
If you have time to kill between author presentations, stop by one of these stages:
- East entertainment stage
- The canyon
- West food court & entertainment stage
- Entertainment/storytelling stage
- Circus stage
- Tent for tots
- Main entertainment stage.
These are the events currently scheduled on the main entertainment stage:
- Young Author/Young Artist Award Ceremony, 10 a.m. March 2
- Folklorico Los Guerreros de Pueblo High School, noon March 2
- Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1 p.m. March 2
- Mariachi Los Toritos from White Elementary School, 2 p.m. March 2
- Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, 3 p.m. March 2
- Alice Vail Middle School Orchestra, 4 p.m. March 2
- BC Dance, The Ballet Conservatory of Dance, Music & Art, 10 a.m. March 3
- Zin! Zin! Suzuki Violins and Friends, 11 a.m. March 3
- Halau Hula O Ualani, noon March 3
- Kids Unlimited, 1 p.m. March 3
- Compañia de Danza Folklorica Arizona, 2 p.m. March 3
- Saguaro Stompers Clog Dance Company 3 p.m. March 3
Learn about more events at tucne.ws/14s5.