These authors are slated to present at the 2021 Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books will be virtual this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of thrilling and interesting authors speaking to their fans.

You can find Pulitzer Prize winners, including Anne Applebaum, Héctor Tobar, Jane Smiley, Gene Weingarten and David Maraniss; Edgar Award winners, Hugo and Nebula Award winners and numerous authors who have received other awards for their writing. There’s an Emmy winner — David Pogue — among the presenting authors as well.

Tucson Festival of Books favorites J.A. Jance, Thomas Perry and Luis Urrea, who have presented at every festival, will present again.

Fans of the TV series “Bridgerton” will surely be happy to hear that the author of the novels from which the series is based, Julia Quinn, will also speak. If you want to hear from a man whose books may give you nightmares, put Dean Koontz on your schedule.

Lisa See, who would have received the festival’s Founders Award in 2020, will be the recipient this year.

The virtual Tucson Festival of Books may not be exactly what readers are accustomed to, but it will be engaging and educational.

Tucson Festival of Books

The virtual Tucson Festival of Books is Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7, 2021. More information and instructions for attending events online will be available soon.

Learn more at TucsonFestivalofBooks.org where you can also find ways to support the festival.

2021 Tucson Festival of Books presenting authors

These are the authors scheduled to present at the Tucson Festival of Books. Of course, changes are a fact of life and this list could change slightly as well.

Tom Angleberger

Anne Applebaum

Mateo Askaripour

Kate Bieberdorf

Livia Blackburne

Angeline Boulley

David Bowles

Alexandra Bracken

H.W. Brands

Douglas Brinkley

David Brown

Monica Brown

Elise Bryant

James Lee Burke

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Sarwat Chadda

Roshani Chokshi

P. Djèlí Clark

Ann Cleeves

Lesa Cline-Ransome

Matthew Cordell

Eduardo Corral

Peter Cozzens

Susan Crane

Arianna Davis

David Davis

Christine Day

Melissa de la Cruz

Matt de la Pen͂a

Natalie Diaz

Fred Dust

Paul Dye

Ben Ehrenreich

Paola Escobar

Hafsah Faizal

John Feinstein

John Ferris

Frank Figliuzzi

Sharon G. Flake

Daniel Freed

John Gallagher

Lisa Gardner

Cate Glass

Laura Gomez

Ioan Grillo

Meghan Cox Gurdon

Desmond Hall

Jacquelyn Hall

Dan Hampton

Kristin Harmel

Shawn Harris

Kevin Henkes

Van Hoang

Kimberly Willis Holt

Sarah Jacoby

Victoria Jamieson

J.A. Jance

Beverly Jenkins

Varian Johnson

Robert Jones

Janice Kaplan

Joe Kenda

Charles Kenny

Hena Khan

Arthur Kleinman

Dean Koontz

Julia Kuo

Kiese Laymon

Loan Le

Silvia Lopez

Diana Ma

Helen Macdonald

Michael Mann

Andrew Maraniss

David Maraniss

Juana Martinez-Neal

Tiffany McDaniel

Matthew McGough

Susan Meissner

Tehlor Kay Mejia

Yamile Mendez

Juliet Menéndez

Lydia Millet

Omar Mohamed

Mary Alice Monroe

Gloria Mun͂oz

Janice Nimura

Daniel José Older

Tochi Onyebuchi

Barbara Ornelas

Mark Oshiro

Lydia Otero

Nadia Owusu

Susan Page

Chuck Palahniuk

T. Jefferson Parker

Mitali Perkins

Nicole Perlroth

Rick Perlstein

Thomas Perry

Lynda Pete

LeUyen Pham

Liz Pichon

David Pogue

Michael Powell

Shannon Pufahl

Stephen Pyne

Julia Quinn

Alisha Rai

Alberto Álvaro Ríos

Rebecca Roanhorse

Cara Robertson

Christian Robinson

Kim Stanley Robinson

Amra Sabic-El-Rayess

Mark Salter

Sanjay Sarma

John Scalzi

Maria Scrivan

Sara Seager

Lisa See

Francesca Serritella

Samantha Shannon

Jenn Shapland

Neal Shusterman

Adam Silvera

Nancy Silverton

Scott Simon

Jane Smiley

Crystal Smith

Cynthia Leitich Smith

Emily St. John Mandel

Philip Stead

Tui T. Sutherland

Jeff Testerman

Aiden Thomas

Héctor Tobar

Kathy Trocheck (Mary Kay Andrews)

Valerie Trouet

Garry Trudeau

Julia Turshen

Rick Unklesbay

Luis Urrea

Alessandra Narváez Varela

Adam Ward

Jasmine Warga

Bryan Washington

Rebekah Weatherspoon

Gene Weingarten

Elaine Weiss

Martha Wells

Scott Westerfield

Elizabeth Wetmore

Liza Wiemer

Simon Winchester

Gene Luen Yang

Susie Yang

Luke Yoquinto

Brian Young

Charles Yu

Felicia Zamora

Tom Zoellner

