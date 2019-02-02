Are you a faithful follower of the Tucson Festival of Books? Have you attended every year since the first one in 2009?
What about the authors? Have any of them been as faithful?
Four authors have presented every single year since the Tucson Festival of Books began. They are J.A. Jance, Jeffrey Mariotte, Thomas Perry and Luis Alberto Urrea. Three of these authors are scheduled to present again in 2019. Mariotte is not scheduled this year.
We can’t fault others for not being at the festival every year. Presenting authors are nominated — they may nominate themselves — and invited to the festival. More are nominated than invited.
The more prolific authors appear to have the better chance for an invitation. To be considered for the 2019 festival, an author must have had a new book published between September 2017 and Feb. 19, 2019, or a trade paperback reprint published between March 2018 and Feb. 19, 2019. There are other criteria as well.
Nominations for invitations to appear on a presenting stage for 2020 will open in late summer of 2019, and authors may nominate themselves.
Jance, Perry and Urrea are festival favorites and we are likely to see them at future festivals. What bookworm doesn’t love the idea of being able to see his or her favorites year after year?
The following authors have been on presenting stages seven or more years and will also attend in 2019.
Appearing nine times and returning in 2019:
- Jillian CantorGregory McNameeAdam RexAppearing eight times and returning in 2019:Donis CaseyYvonne NavarroWeston OchseT. Jefferson Parker
Appearing seven times and returning in 2019: