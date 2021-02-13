These authors will connect to the Tucson Festival of Books from other countries

In past years, we rarely saw authors who live overseas at the Tucson Festival of Books. One reason is that it was often prohibitively expensive to fly these authors to Tucson.

That isn’t a problem when the festival is virtual as it is this year. Some authors will be available to readers in presentations even though they are in other countries. Isn’t technology wonderful?

Ann Cleeves will be appearing at 9 a.m. on March 7 on the virtual Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage from England. She will talk about her books that are the basis for ITV’s series “Vera.” The BBC series, “Shetland,” is another based on her books. Her latest novel is “The Darkest Evening.”

Sarwat Chadda will also appear from England, at 9 a.m. on March 6 at the virtual Tucson Unified School District Children/Teen Stage. He will discuss with others about writing adventure books. His latest is “City of the Plague God.”

Naturalist Helen Macdonald will appear at 9 a.m. on March 6 at the virtual Citi Stage to talk about writing, birds and the natural world. She lives in England. Her books include “Vesper Flights” and “H is for Hawk.”