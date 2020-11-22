 Skip to main content
These Pima County Library book recommendations encourage gratitude
These Pima County Library book recommendations encourage gratitude

November is a great opportunity to reflect on gratitude. When things don’t seem to be going well, it can be difficult to simply get by. Gratitude encourages positive thinking to help cultivate a better, more comprehensive perspective.

Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Gratitude” by Oliver Sacks

365 Thank Yous” by John Kralik

¡Gracias!” by Nina Lesowitz

Thank & Grow Rich” by Pam Grout

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1g46

The library is currently offering limited services. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

