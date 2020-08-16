You have permission to edit this article.
These Pima County library reads let you be adventurous without leaving the house
These Pima County library reads let you be adventurous without leaving the house

August is American Adventures month, and while it’s an adventure to just walk out your front door these days, the safest thing is to take in some adventures from the comfort of your own home.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Alone on the Ice” by David Roberts

Denali’s Howl” by Andy Hall

A Bolt From the Blue” by Jennifer Woodlief

Skeletons on the Zahara” by Dean King

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fk4.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Pima County Library delivery manager pivots to serve the community during COVID-19

  • Updated

A delivery manager for the Pima County Public Library, Milligan is part of a team responsible for transporting requested library materials to other branches for library customers, as well as supplies, equipment and other items. But when the coronavirus hit, he was called upon to help feed the homeless and assist key agencies serving community members in need. 

Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books

