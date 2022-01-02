 Skip to main content
These Pima County Library reads zero in on cultures that have faced backlash
alert
Many books have been challenged or faced censorship in the last year. Start 2022 by diving into literature exploring Latinx and LGBTQIA+ representation.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed” by Saraciea J. Fennell

“Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez

“The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera

“How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love With the Universe” by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ja9.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

