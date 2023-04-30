Community archives are seen as being in the vanguard of social concerns and markers of community-based activism.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
“Unseen: Unpublished Black History from the New York Times Photo Archives” edited by Dana Canedy, Darcy Eveleigh, Damien Cave and Rachel L. Swarns
People are also reading…
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.