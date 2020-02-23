These reads take a look at African-American cowboys of the Old West
These reads take a look at African-American cowboys of the Old West

African American cowboys were often overlooked and excluded from the popular narratives of the Old West even though it is estimated one in four cowboys were black.

From lawmen to gunslingers and from cow herders to champion rodeo stars, the black cowboy made significant contributions to the taming and shaping of the Old West.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Bad News for Outlaws

  • ” by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson
Paradise Sky
  • ” by Joe R. Landsdale
The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson
  • ” by Nancy Peacock
The Color of Lightning
  • ” by Paulette Jiles

