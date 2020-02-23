These reads take a look at African-American cowboys of the Old West

African American cowboys were often overlooked and excluded from the popular narratives of the Old West even though it is estimated one in four cowboys were black.
From lawmen to gunslingers and from cow herders to champion rodeo stars, the black cowboy made significant contributions to the taming and shaping of the Old West.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
- ” by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson
- “
- ” by Joe R. Landsdale
- “
- ” by Nancy Peacock
- “
- ” by Paulette Jiles
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ebg. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.