These southwest-themed books shed light on the region and cultures within it

Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world capital of the simulacrum, of the meaningless but still entertaining spectacle. Joshua Tree National Park is not without its symbols, including the weird cousin of the rain lily for which it’s named. Both places attract outcasts. Both, in writer Ben Ehrenreich’s hands, are full of signs and portents of death — not just our own, at the hands of shooters and dehydration and such, but the death of our species and our planet. “Not much time left, time is running out, as if time were a ribbon and we’re getting close to the end of the spool,” he writes. “What black hole awaits us when the last of it unravels?” It’s a good question: our civilizations don’t seem to be serving the world well, while our politics and economics create only destruction. Bookish and brilliant, cheerless and necessary: the spirits of both Charles Bowden and Albert Camus live on in this lyrical meditation on all that we stand to lose.