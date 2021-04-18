These vegetable-centered cookbooks will broaden your food options

If you’re looking to reduce your meat intake and if salad isn’t your only thing, these cookbooks have options for you.

Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Veganomicon: The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook” by Isa Chandra Moskowitz

“Mostly Plants: 101 Delicious Flexitarian Recipes From the Pollan Family” by Tracy Pollan

“Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking From London’s Ottolenghi” by Yotam Ottolenghi

“Let Them Eat Vegan! 200 Deliciously Satisfying Plant-powered Recipes for the Whole Family” by Dreena Burton

