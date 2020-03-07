You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
These young authors, artists will be honored at the Tucson Festival of Books

These young authors, artists will be honored at the Tucson Festival of Books

2017 Tucson Festival of Books

A girl offers her addition to a chalk message mural during the 2017 Tucson Festival of Books. Winners in the 2020 Young Artist, Young Author Competition will be honored on the festival main stage at 10 a.m. March 14.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017

Young authors and artists in grades K-12 will be celebrated as the winners of the Tucson Festival of Books Young Artist, Young Author Competition.

Students submitted original stories and poems, and original southwestern-style artwork.

The winning submissions will be compiled in a book awarded to both the art and writing honorees.

The young artist winners will also receive a $100 Sarnoff card for art supplies and a poster of their art. They are:

  • Grades kindergarten through second: Aubrey Evans, Penelope Holland, Emery Maland and Marina Zhao
  • Grades third through fifth: Josephine Burnside, Ellen Kim, Isabella Marti, Beanna Ornelas, Charlette Parent, Alexandros Tokkaris, Mia Trinh and Alva Zhao
  • Grades sixth through eighth: Ava Carbajal, Riley Egan, Anna Feltheim, Emma Kim, Serena Rezende Tsao, Jillian Stachowski, Sebastian Tokkaris and Annabelle Yeh
  • High school: Sydney Kim, Brett Lewis, Sophia Paz and Lauren Emily Vaz

The writing winners are:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary first grader Nate Camp
  • Basis Oro Valley second grader Varni Modi, sixth grader Ranjit Nair, and seventh grader Aditya Sunder
  • Hermosa Montessori Charter second grader Audrey Paradise and fourth grader Noah McGill
  • Manzo Elementary fourth grader Aubreyoni Ayala
  • White Elementary fifth graders Makayla Castanon and Roger Godinez
  • Khalsa Montessori sixth graders Sophia Venning and Zorya June Vinal
  • Emily Gray Junior High seventh grader Lindsay Gaines, and eighth graders Daria Muratalieva and Kailey Reichardt
  • Desert View High sophomores Elizabeth Michalski and Don E. Montano, and senior Gisela Lopez-Avila

The recognition will be held at the festival main stage at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

Friends of Western Art managed the artist competition and Altrusa handled the writing portion.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com.

If you go

  • What: Tucson Festival of Books
  • When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., March 14-15
  • Where: University of Arizona campus
  • Cost: Free. Some events require tickets, but these are also free. Tickets will be available beginning at noon March 9 on the festival's website. 
  • Info: tucsonfestivalofbooks.org. Subscribe to the Festival newsletter to get updates on authors, tickets, and other festival news by email.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News