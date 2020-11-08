 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Things to look forward to in 2021: Pima County Library picks
WE RECOMMEND

Things to look forward to in 2021: Pima County Library picks

Good riddance, 2020! Here are some of the things humanity is looking forward to when you’re in the rearview mirror.

Take note, 2021, because everyone is counting on you.

The Airport Book” by Lisa Brown

The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College” by Harlan Cohen

And We Came Outside and Saw the Stars Again: Writers From Around the World on the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Ilan Stavans

Philanthroparties! A Party-planning Guide for Kids Who Want to Give Back” by Lulu Cerone

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1g0t

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and be sure to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spells and sanitizers at Harry Potter studio tour amid pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News