This couple is opening a bookshop for Tucson's youngest readers

Luna’s background is in primary education. She spent 15 years as an elementary school teacher and, in addition to the bookstore, is also currently a co-director at a local preschool.

For Luna, who is 39, indulging in children’s books, the art, storylines and lessons they convey, became a passion.

“I used them in my teaching and have my own little collection,” she said.

Adcock, also 39, spent his working years leading up to the bookshop in retail, both in Tucson and Southern California, where the couple lived before moving back to Southern Arizona with their daughter, Inez Luna, a few years ago. His dream was to one day open his own business.

It was at a children’s bookshop on a trip back to California in 2019, The Frugal Frigate in Redlands, where the idea for their own bookshop first took shape.

“It is very sweet, very darling,” Luna said of The Frugal Frigate. “Being in there, being in that space. I was like, ‘This is where I want to be all the time.’”