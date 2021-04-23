This 'library fangirl' is ready to serve the communities within Tucson

The most exciting part by far has been serving as a graduate assistant with the Pima County Public Library. I had to pinch myself my first day on the (remote) job — I’d gone from being the ultimate library fangirl to having a role within the library. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented me from being able to work in a branch, I’ve been able to dig into library work.

As a member of the Welcome to America team, which focuses on how the library can best serve immigrants and refugees, I’m part of an exciting collaboration with Arizona Public Media. Together, we are creating a series of programs to highlight humanities contributions of immigrants in our community. Our first Global Arts spotlight aired online in March, and our upcoming event in May will feature music and dance in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Being part of this project introduced me to more people throughout the library system and showed me some of the magic behind the programming that I’ve long loved as a patron.

I’ve also had the honor of watching my colleagues work with grace and patience through a very challenging time, demonstrating their commitment to continually reinventing what it means to work at a library in a time of community crisis.

While we don’t know when our libraries will be back to normal with story times, citizenship classes, community gatherings and more, the return of limited browsing in our libraries means I’m working my first shift at the Martha Cooper Library, where I hope to fulfill one step in my dream of becoming a librarian — checking out a book to an eager reader. Maybe it will be you.

Sarah Tarver-Wahlquist is a library fangirl thrilled to be working as a graduate assistant for the Pima County Public Library while working toward her Master’s degree in Library and Information Science at the University of Arizona, where she is a Knowledge River Scholar.