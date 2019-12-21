Transport to another place and time with these world historical fiction books
Transport to another place and time with these world historical fiction books

Do you want to be transported to another place? Another time? How about another place and time? Then you should get started with world historical fiction.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

A Gentleman in Moscow

  • ” by Amor Towles
Year of Wonders
  • ” by Geraldine Brooks
Pachinko
  • ” by Min Jin Lee
The God of Small Things
  • ” by Arundhati Roy

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/worldhistoricalfiction.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events and to check out the E-Library.

