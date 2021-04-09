 Skip to main content
Try your hand at cutting-board tourism with these recently released cookbooks
Tucson Festival of Books

Try your hand at cutting-board tourism with these recently released cookbooks

With millions of travelers grounded by the pandemic, many landlocked adventurers have found solace in their kitchens — preparing foods they hope to sample first-hand when visiting Europe, Asia and other ports of call.

Call it “armchair travel” or “cutting-board tourism.” A number of recently released cookbooks can transport us to a different part of the world with vivid storytelling and distinctive recipes we can create and enjoy at home. Here, from the Tucson Festival of Books, are some cookbooks to look for at your favorite bookstore.

“My Shanghai”

“Cook Real Hawaii”

“Friuli Food and Wine”

“Aegean”

“The Good Book of Southern Baking”

“Á Table”

“In Bibi’s Kitchen”
“Bavel”

Stay up-to-date on news from the Tucson Festival Books by visiting

TucsonFestivalOfBooks.org or Facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks.

