"The Light Years"

An excerpt from "The Light Years" by Chris Rush (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). Reprinted with permission.

Back at the barn, my father had started drinking but was not yet mean. I watched him gut the geese he’d killed that morning. He meticulously cut livers from the iridescent goo, carefully placing each one in a plastic container. He told me, "The livers are for your mother." Maybe he still loves her, I thought. Why else would you give your wife livers? My brothers drifted in and Dad made them pork roll sandwiches; for me, a grilled cheese on rye. He seemed all right, in the kitchen of his secret lodge. I relaxed a little and showed him my tattered hat, mentioning the mishap with Michael’s gun. Dad did not chastise my brother but rather scolded me. "It’s time you learned to shoot." After lunch, he took me outside. He nailed a dead duck to a piece of plywood, its head hung low. Leaning the crucifixion against a tree, he handed me his shotgun. "Shoot it," he said. I told him no. "Shoot," he demanded. "I prefer not to," I said, upping the literary caliber of my refusal. "Pull the goddamned trigger." His face was a hideous rock. I pulled the trigger. "Shoot again!" It was painful. I could feel the power of the gun vibrating through my entire body. I pulled the trigger three more times, watching the buckshot shred the beautiful blue wings. I put down the gun and studied the creature, clotted with blood. What am I doing? I thought. I love birds. Dad was already gone, back inside, drinking his fill. I put the shotgun down against the barn, went to the bay, and threw stones into the shallow water. Leaning down to look at my own reflection, I hated my life.