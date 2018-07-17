BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. The stories are short and sometimes there are puppets. 18-36 months old with an adult. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Children 18-36 months old. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. 594-5420.
Library Writer-in-Residence — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Logan Phillips, a bilingual poet, performer, DJ and educator, offers one-on-one writing consultations to aspiring authors of all ages in English and Spanish. Sessions last 30 minutes. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the library at 594-5390. 4-6 p.m. pima.bibliocommons.com.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.