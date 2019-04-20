In honor of Independent Bookstore Day, three of Tucson’s independent bookstores are hosting a bookstore crawl, complete with prizes and panel discussions.
The bookstore crawl, put on by Antigone Books, Clues Unlimited and Mostly Books on Saturday, April 27, will showcase the importance of bookstores to local communities.
Events start at 10 a.m. at each of the locations.
The three bookstores, which are all owned by women, have their own identities.
Antigone Books, founded in 1973, has a selection of books for children and adults, as well as gifts and cards. It offers book clubs and author events at 411 N. Fourth Ave. Stop by on Saturday for coffee and doughnuts.
Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road, has specialized in thrillers, mysteries and detective fiction, both new and used, for over 20 years. Its Saturday events include meeting six Arizona mystery writers starting at 1 p.m.
Mostly Books, a family-owned business, has been in Tucson for more than 30 years. It offers new and used books, greeting cards, calendars and gifts. The store, at 6208 E. Speedway, hosts book clubs and local and national author signings.
Other local independent bookstores include Bookmans at 3330 E. Speedway Blvd., 3733 W. Ina Road, and 6230 E. Speedway Blvd., each of which will host events on April 27; and The Book Stop, 214 N. Fourth Ave., which doesn’t have any events planned.