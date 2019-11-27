Nancy Bo Flood reads one of her books to kids at the 2016 Tucson Festival of Books. This year, the festival is encouraging children to write their own stories.

If you know budding artists or authors from preschool through 12th grade, you might encourage them to submit their creative work to the Tucson Festival of Books' Young Author and Young Artist contests.

Young author categories include prose and poetry. Young artists may use any media except photography, digital art and sculpture.

Entry forms must accompany submissions and include all rules, guidelines and addresses. Download forms at tucne.ws/youngauthors.

Children can find out if their schools are submitting entries or they can enter on their own or with a parent's help.

Entries may be mailed or hand-delivered, and author submissions may be emailed. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Winners will receive $100 in gift certificates and will be recognized at the awards ceremony at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 14.

The Young Artist contest is sponsored by the Friends of Western Art and the Tucson Festival of Books. The Young Author contest is sponsored by Altrusa International Inc. of Tucson and the book festival.

