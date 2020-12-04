Tucson Festival of Books hosts virtual talk with Grammy-winning guitarist Frampton

Author and Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will take part in a Tucson Festival of Books virtual talk, discussing the remarkable story of his life and career.
Frampton will talk with best-selling author and festival favorite Luis Alberto Urrea about his memoir “Do You Feel Like I Do?”
This event will be held from noon -12:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.
Registration for the online event is $45 and includes a copy of Frampton’s book. Go online to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and click on the Peter Frampton article for a link to register.
