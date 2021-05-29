 Skip to main content
Tucson Festival of Books is now accepting entries for the 2022 Literary Awards

Book enthusiasts browsed the racks at Pennyworth Books during the Tucson Festival of Books in March 2018. The annual festival is held at the University of Arizona.

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Festival of Books is now accepting submissions for its 2022 Literary Awards Competition.

The categories are fiction, nonfiction and poetry, and the entry deadline is Oct. 31.

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive scholarships to the festival’s Master Workshop after the 2022 festival in March. Those submitting the top 50 entrees will be invited to the Masters Workshop, which costs $300.

First-place winners for each category will also receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $500, and third-place winners will receive $250.

Go to stivalofbooks.org" target="_blank">tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and click on the headline for the Literary Awards Competition to see the submission guidelines and for a link to submit. If you have questions about the awards or the Masters Workshop after reading the guidelines, email Meg Files at masters@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

