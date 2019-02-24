Eleven is the most intuitive of all numbers. It is instinctual, charismatic, dynamic and perfectly describes our upcoming festival.
There are book fairs and book festivals, and then there is the Tucson Festival of Books. It is a huge, diverse event in a perfect setting. Authors are at the forefront with 330 presenting in 336 sessions at 36 different venues.
There will be National Book Award honorees, Pulitzer Prize winners, Newberry Medal sensations, Edgar winners and many more. The authors, activities, exhibitors and hospitality are second to none.
There will be panel discussions, workshops, storytelling, culinary demonstrations, book sales and book signings. Every genre, from current events to sports to children to mystery, will be represented.
Attend the Hot Off the Press event, enjoy the Literary Circus, visit the Mirror Lab, explore the Western National Parks Pavilion, have a barbecue sandwich, enjoy live C-SPAN/Book TV in the Gallagher Theatre and Student Union, experience Science City.
The Arizona Daily Star Tent and UA Mall Tent have outstanding lineups (no tickets needed). And don’t forget the young adult and children’s authors — they are some of the best presenters.
Foodies, check out the Arizona Wholesale/Sub Zero/Wolf Culinary Experience. Bask in 70-degree weather as you stroll the UA Mall — work a crossword puzzle while you do— check out the exhibitors, enjoy some music, see the Thoreau House. The 1,600 festival volunteers have done an incredible job in pulling everything together.
Who’s new: Ed Asner, Sandra Brown, Andre Dubus III, Tess Gerritsen, Kwame Alexander, Sigrid Nunez, Joe Lansdale, Carol Anderson, Fabien Cousteau, Renée Watson, James Dean, Janet Leavy, Ross Gay.
Who’s back: Luis Urrea, Janice Kaplan, Phillip Margolin, J.A. Jance, Elizabeth Berg, David Maraniss, Greg Hurwitz, Ann Hood, William Kent Krueger, Lisa Genova, Leonard Pitts, Thomas Perry, Nina Burleigh.
Creating your author schedule: Pull out the author/children/science schedules or open the Festival website or app and review the subjects and authors. Create and save your own schedule. Highlight panels and workshops. Go to at least one panel each day where you like the subject, but know nothing about the authors.
At the end of the day you may be a bit weary, but you will be smiling about all the terrific encounters at the country’s third-largest book festival.