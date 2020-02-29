Tucson Festival of Books offers lots of benefits for Friends of the Festival

There are many benefits to being a Friend of the Tucson Festival of Books, better known as a Friend of the Festival.

Of course, Friends are helping to keep festival attendance free and support literacy programs in Southern Arizona, but there are more benefits to the Friends themselves as well.

This year at the festival, Friends of the Festival can meet some of the authors, get a chance for a book signing, ask questions and perhaps have a refreshment or two at the Friends of the Festival tent, which will be just west of the USS Arizona Memorial on the University of Arizona Mall.

Authors scheduled to meet and greet at the Friends tent include:

March 14, 11 a.m.: Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, both of the Washington Post

March 14, 12:30 p.m.: Fiction writers Cassandra King Conroy, Tea Obreht and Susan Wiggs

March 14, 2 p.m.: Mystery thriller writers J.A. Jance, John McMahon and Nevada Barr

March 15, 11 a.m.: Mystery thriller writers Thomas Perry, Cara Black and Joe Finder

March 15, 12:30 p.m.: National Book Award Finalists Julia Phillips and Kali N. Fajardo Anstine. Carmen Gimenez Smith may also appear but had not confirmed as of the Star’s deadline.

March 15, 2 p.m.: Current issues writers Phil Caputo, David Maraniss and Ian Haney Lopez