Tucson Festival of Books offers lots of benefits for Friends of the Festival

There are many benefits to being a Friend of the Tucson Festival of Books, better known as a Friend of the Festival.
Of course, Friends are helping to keep festival attendance free and support literacy programs in Southern Arizona, but there are more benefits to the Friends themselves as well.
This year at the festival, Friends of the Festival can meet some of the authors, get a chance for a book signing, ask questions and perhaps have a refreshment or two at the Friends of the Festival tent, which will be just west of the USS Arizona Memorial on the University of Arizona Mall.
Authors scheduled to meet and greet at the Friends tent include:
- March 14, 11 a.m.: Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, both of the Washington Post
- March 14, 12:30 p.m.: Fiction writers Cassandra King Conroy, Tea Obreht and Susan Wiggs
- March 14, 2 p.m.: Mystery thriller writers J.A. Jance, John McMahon and Nevada Barr
- March 15, 11 a.m.: Mystery thriller writers Thomas Perry, Cara Black and Joe Finder
- March 15, 12:30 p.m.: National Book Award Finalists Julia Phillips and Kali N. Fajardo Anstine. Carmen Gimenez Smith may also appear but had not confirmed as of the Star’s deadline.
- March 15, 2 p.m.: Current issues writers Phil Caputo, David Maraniss and Ian Haney Lopez
If meeting these authors isn’t enough, there are other benefits for Friends of the Festival.
Benefits for Hummingbird members contributing $30 per year include:
- A wristband to pre-order from food vendors at the festival (skip the long lines at lunch time)
- An invitation to the annual fall sneak peek of the festival
- Priority in volunteer sign-ups
- An invitation to the Hot Off the Press book launch event held festival weekend
- A 10% discount on general books at the University of Arizona Book Stores on the main campus (excluding the book store tent at the festival)
- A book donated in their name to a community literacy program
Quail members contributing $60 per year get the above benefits and also have early access to one free ticket for ticketed events (a percentage of tickets is reserved for Friends) and are invited to special member events.
Roadrunner members who contribute $120 per year have the above benefits plus early access to two free tickets for ticketed events.
Jackrabbit members who contribute $240 a year have the above benefits plus early access to four free tickets and a special parking privilege during the festival, information to be emailed the week of the festival.
Bobcat members who contribute $480 per year have the above benefits and early access to six free tickets for ticketed events.
Early access to free tickets begins at noon March 4, while the general public may begin getting free tickets at noon March 9.
To become a Friend of the Festival, go online to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org, and click on “Become a Friend Now” in the right-hand column for complete information.
Donations of $1,000 or more are considered sponsorships. Learn more at tucne.ws/festivalsponsor.
Learn more about tickets and ticketed events (all are free) at tucne.ws/festivaltickets.
