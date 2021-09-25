Tucson Festival of Books picks look at women throughout history

“The Personal Librarian“ by Marie Benedict: One of the summer’s most popular novels features J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle de Costa Greene. The billionaire hired Greene to curate his collection of rare manuscripts, books and artwork for the Pierpont Morgan Librarian. She became a fixture in New York society, but she had a secret: she was Black. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd

“Sisters in Arms“ by Kaia Alderson: This recent release looks at the true, untold story of the 6888th Battalion, the first all-Black unit in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps during World War II. The Army was segregated then. Soldiers didn’t much like the idea of women being near the front, either. Grace and Eliza somehow got their attention – and their respect. — Jessica Braithwaite

“Island Queen“ by Vanessa Riley: This is a sweeping historical novel based on the remarkable true story of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas. Thomas was born into slavery in 1756. She would become one of the wealthiest and most powerful landowners in the colonial West Indies. — Tricia Clapp