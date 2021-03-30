Tucson Festival of Books presenting author wins national award

Tom Zoellner, a presenting author in the 2021 Tucson Festival of Books, has won the National Book Critics Circle award for nonfiction.
The award was given for "Island on Fire: The Revolt That Ended Slavery in the British Empire."
The National Book Critics Circle was founded in 1974. The annual awards are given out in the spring for works published the previous year in English in the United States.
Zoellner appeared at the book festival to discuss his book, "The National Road: Dispatches from a Changing America." See a replay of the presentation by going to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org, click on "Watch the Replays" and follow the instructions to find the replay.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!