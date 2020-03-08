Tucson Festival of Books shines brightest for literacy organizations

The 2020 Tucson Festival of Books is upon us! The third-largest book festival in the country has a star-studded lineup of authors and family activities in store for all of Tucson.
Thanks to the extraordinary support of the sponsors, including presenting sponsor Tucson Medical Center, all 200+ exhibitors, and our host, the University of Arizona, this year’s festival will be the biggest and best yet.
Being board chair of the festival for the first time last year, I can also tell you the work and dedication of our volunteers is truly remarkable. Through everyone’s effort and support, the festival has not only grown in size but also in stature in 12 years. During the preceding 11 years, the festival has donated over $2 million to local literacy organizations.
The Arizona Daily Star takes great pride in being a founding sponsor of this event and for the spotlight this event continues to put on literacy in our community.
We hope you enjoy this year’s festival, and hope you visit as many of the sponsors, exhibitors and author events as you can during the two days.
If you stop by the Arizona Daily Star tent, be sure to say hi!
John D’Orlando is president and publisher
of the Arizona Daily Star.