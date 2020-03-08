Tucson Festival of Books: 12 years, 5,000 authors, 4,000 sessions, $2 million for literacy

Twelve years ago, all of us associated with the festival were waiting anxiously on Saturday morning to see if people would show up to the event. Then we started getting the calls that streets into the UA were backed up. We knew we were onto something that would have a lasting effect on our community.
Approximately 50,000 book lovers showed up that first weekend and the festival continues to grow each year. In 2019, over 140,000 Arizonans and visitors attended the two-day event. We expect record crowds again this March 14-15.
But it’s not just about the attendance; it all about the details, the authors, the volunteers, the hospitality, the venue, the diversity — what a fabulous event that all Arizonans and the authors can be proud of.
Thank you to the University of Arizona, the Arizona Daily Star and our presenting sponsor, Tucson Medical Center, as well as many other sponsors and patrons. The festival would not happen without their incredible support.
We would also like to acknowledge the Steering Committee chairs Andy Shatkin and Stuart Shatkin, their committee members, Executive Director Melanie Morgan and our literary consultant Lynn Wiese Sneyd , all of whom have done a wonderful job of managing and administrating this event.
The Tucson Festival of Books has grown to be the third-largest book festival in the country. Over the course of the event, almost 5,000 authors have presented more than 4,000 sessions at the Festival.
Moreover, if you talk to the authors, I think they will tell you this is the best-run, author-centric literary event anywhere.
If you have not been to the festival it’s hard to imagine all the activities, 400-plus authors, 320 presentations, 36 venues, 300 exhibitors, a literary circus, a huge children’s area, Science City and much more.
And the best part: It’s focused on literature, education and literacy, and is all free.
The festival is a unique opportunity to meet, talk and listen to your favorite authors. This year we have some outstanding authors to boast about, including newcomers Louise Erdrich, Don Winslow, Téa Obreht, W. Bruce Cameron, Nevada Barr, Brad Thor, children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker, former Tucsonan Kiley Reid and UA graduate John McMahon.
In this politically charged year, we’re excited to have a long list of authors to educate and entertain us including Mo Rocca, Janet Napolitano, Major Garrett, Scott Simon, Farah Pandith, Joel Stein, David Maraniss, Washington Post writers Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Moreover, Lisa See will be honored with the prestigious Founders Award at the authors table dinner.
Last but certainly not least, in addition to putting on a remarkable festival, we are equally proud that during the last 11 years the festival has provided $2 million to various agencies to improve literacy in Southern Arizona.
Thanks again for joining us!
Bill Viner is chief operating officer of Pepper Viner Homes.