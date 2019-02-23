The 50 winners of the Tucson Festival of Books Young Authors and Young Artists contests will be honored Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. on the University of Arizona campus.
The awards ceremony will be on the Main Entertainment Stage, east of the Student Union. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will present the awards.
The Young Authors contest, sponsored by Altrusa International of Tucson Inc., will honor 26 children for their poetry and stories.
The Young Artists contest, sponsored by Friends of Western Art, will honor 24 winners.
Young Authors winners
- Coyote Trail Elementary second-grader Savannah Gum
- Ventana Vista third-grader Aislyn Allison
- Manzo Elementary fourth-graders Celi Garcia and Anika Salazar and fifth-graders Kimnay (Melanie) Hout and Christopher Nartinu
- Harelson Elementary fourth-grader Alyssa Lemire and fifth-grader Sydney Widen
- Basis Oro Valley sixth-grader Emma Kim
- Orange Grove Middle School sixth-grader Thomas Benson
- Emily Gray Junior High seventh-graders Cambria Gressieux, Kailey Reichardt and Julia Meindl, and eighth-graders Emily Lines, Brett Lewis and Sam McDowell
- Tanque Verde High ninth-grader Elizabeth Jensen
- Desert View High 11th-grader Ellisa Diaz and 12th-grader Maya Hall
- Tucson High Magnet 12th-grader Raul Soto-Romero
- Catalina Foothills High 12th-grader Zoe Benson
- University High 12th-grader Amber Velez
- Students for which schools were unknown include: third-graders Deborah Tian, Sophia Portela, Ali Bryson and Tammy Hoang
Young Artists winners
- Homer Davis Elementary first-grader Easton Knight
- Basis Tucson Primary first-grader Marina Zhao, second-grader Edwin Cazares-Griffin, third-grader Alva Zhao and fourth-grader Ellen Kim
- Basis Oro Valley fourth-grader Tarrannom Rajaee Bygia and sixth-grader Emma Kim
- Huachuca City Elementary second-grader Amos Barrett
- Tanque Verde Elementary second-grader Ainsley Jones
- Legacy Traditional Academy second-grader Mia Trini
- Ventana Vista Elementary third-grader Alexandros Tokkaris
- Manzanita Elementary fourth-grader Mason Hashim
- Borton Elementary fifth-grader Eduardo Alcatraz
- Gridley Middle School sixth-grader Jillian Stachowski
- Esperero Canyon Middle School sixth-grader Sebastian Tokkaris
- Dodge Middle School
- eighth-grader Abygayle Blair
- The Gregory School eighth-grader Greta Hollar
- Emily Gray Junior High eighth-grader Brett Lewis
- Empire High ninth-grader Mahea Bingham
- Walden Grove High 10th-grader Jessica Landon
- St. Augustine High
- 10th-grader Camila Magallon
- Amphitheater High 11th-grader Genesi Balderrama
- Academy of Tucson 12th-grader Katelyn Golembiewski
- Flowing Wells High 12th-grader Autumn Leibas