Tucson food author sheds light on the secret life of James Beard

"James Beard had a lot of secrets about his sexuality and his sexual abusiveness was one of those secrets," Birdsall said. "It’s a part of a wider culture of secrets in food and almost all of American life.”

Wednesday's conversation with Allen is one of only a couple events Birdsall is doing to promote the book. Any other events are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also has limited Birdsall's introduction to Tucson dining, although he and Lucina have made their way to a number of Tucson restaurants for takeout. He remembers getting tacos from downtown's Boca Tacos y Tequila and being "blown away by the quality of the tacos and the quality of the salsa," he said, calling the experience "magical."

He was equally blown away by the "generosity of the cooking, how everything was infused with the intensity of the flavor" in the food he had from Tito & Pep.

In Tucson's restaurant community, “there’s a sense of humility, but I don’t want that to sound patronizing," said Birdsall, who spent years cooking in restaurants in San Francisco and Chicago before turning his full attention to food writing. "There’s this sense of honest cooking, food that is really not pretentious, not trying to be anything more than it is."

“There’s just a sense of hardworking ethos here that I just feel from the food," he added. "It’s not like there’s this culture of executive chefs like there is in a place like the Bay Area. Here there’s a sense that chefs really have their sleeves rolled up and they are working the line.”

