MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. The stories are short and sometimes there are puppets. 18-36 months old with an adult. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. 594-5420.
Library Writer-in-Residence — Quincie Douglas Public Library, 1585 E. 36th St. Logan Phillips, a bilingual poet, performer, DJ and educator, offers one-on-one writing consultations to aspiring authors of all ages in English and Spanish. Sessions last 30 minutes. Call for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. 594-5335. pima.bibliocommons.com.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' short attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. 594-5420.
Library Writer-in-Residence — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Logan Phillips, a bilingual poet, performer, DJ and educator, offers one-on-one writing consultations to aspiring authors of all ages in English and Spanish. Sessions last 30 minutes. Call for reservations. 4-6 p.m. 594-5390. pima.bibliocommons.com.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Main Library Book Club — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. "Slaughterhouse-five" by Kurt Vonnegut. Noon-1 p.m. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. 594-5200.
SATURDAY
Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Find out about the volunteer opportunities available at the library. Fill out an application and bring it to the orientation. RSVP by calling Brian or or emailing at Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov. 8:30-9:30 a.m. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.