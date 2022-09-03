Tucson writers can get help from a New York Times bestselling author

An award-winning children’s book author is hosting one-on-one consultations and workshops for Tucson writers of all ages, genres and abilities now through October.

Adam Rex is Pima County Public Library’s 15th writer in residence. He has written and illustrated more than 40 books for kids, including New York Times bestselling picture books like “Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich,” “School’s First Day of School“ (with illustrator Christian Robinson), and “Chu’s Day“ (with author Neil Gaiman).

Rex has also created art for games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, a news release said. And, DreamWorks Animation adapted Rex’s book, “The True Meaning of Smekday,” into the animated feature film “Home.”

The Tucson author is hosting eight, 30-minute consultation sessions each week at Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave., on Tuesdays, and at Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave., on Thursdays. Sessions start at noon and run every half hour with the last session beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Registration for the Tuesday sessions opens one week in advance. Call 520-594-5305 or stop by the library to register.

Registration for the Thursday sessions opens one week in advance. Call 520-594-5445 or stop by the library to register.

Participants are limited to one session per week.

Rex is also holding the following workshops:

“Character Design: Making People and Creatures That Stand Out” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Registration is required, call 520-594-5285.

“Dissecting the Frog: Oh No, We’re Going to Try to Analyze Humor” on Oct. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Woods Memorial Library. Registration is required, call 520-594-5445.

Some of Rex’s awards include the Margaret Wise Brown Prize in Children’s Literature and the National Cartoonists Society Book Illustration Award. His debut novel was shortlisted for the Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy.