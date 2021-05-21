Tucson wrote the book on independent bookstores

Trudy Mills, who joined with Kate Randall to purchase Antigone Books in 1986, remembers the feeling.

“Antigone had always been a feminist bookstore, so we were lucky we had a pretty loyal base of customers,” she said. “Still, we had expanded our inventory. We felt the squeeze for sure. Our sideline sales for things like cards and gifts probably kept us going there for awhile.”

Mills said the tide finally started to turn in the 2010s. “Who knows why, exactly,” she admitted. “Maybe people got tired of staring at screens all day. Maybe their Kindles started to break down. Maybe they started to feel nostalgic about the feel of a book in their hands. Whatever it was, we began selling books again.”

It helped that Amazon, Borders and Barnes & Nobel seemed preoccupied with trying to kill each other.

“There was a major book war going on over our heads,” Mills said. “We were able to stay out of the line of fire there for awhile.”

In hindsight, though, the biggest difference was that Antigone began seeing young-adult customers again. More, in fact, than ever before. Students. Young professional women. Young mothers. An increasing number of young men.