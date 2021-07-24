Tucson's oldest bookstore weathers challenges, loss of co-owner

If she had known it would be the biggest day of her life, Claire Fellows would have taken notes. She doesn’t recall what day it was or even what month it was. She has no idea what she was wearing.

She does know this, though: The moment she first opened the door at The Book Stop, she stepped into the rest of her life.

“It was November or December in 1977,” Fellows recalls. “I was about to graduate from college and heard they might have an opening. I liked to read, but no more than anybody else. I didn’t know much about books. I just knew I needed to find a job.”

The story here isn’t that Claire was hired that day. The story is that she never left. Forty-four years later, she still can be found behind the front counter at The Book Stop.

“Looking back now, I can see that day was the defining moment of my life,” she smiled. “I wish I’d known. I would have paid more attention.”

Opened in 1967, The Book Stop was located at the corner of Campbell Avenue and Water Street, two blocks north of Grant Road. Through the 1970s and ‘80s, it was one of Tucson’s largest bookstores with as many as 25,000 books on its shelves.