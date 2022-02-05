Volunteers needed for this year's Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books relies heavily on volunteers to make everything happen. More than 2,000 people help make the festival a success and the majority are volunteers.

Volunteers are needed this year to escort authors on the campus, assist at book signings, support exhibitors and entertainers, serve as festival guides, staff information booths and many other jobs. There are hundreds of volunteer opportunities available. It is a great opportunity to meet authors and help out with an event that promotes literacy.

Jane Klipp says, “Our grandson, Bryce Malenstyn, has come from Canada three years running to help with the festival. He really enjoys getting to know many of the volunteers and being such a significant part of making the festival such a success, to say nothing of all the cool books and authors he has met. Calling all teenagers, come give him a hand.”

This year’s festival is March 12-13 on the University of Arizona campus. Volunteers may choose their preferred positions on a first-come, first-served basis. Two training sessions are available, but not required, at 8:30 a.m. Feb 27, or March 5.