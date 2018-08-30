FICTION
1. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
2. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)
3. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)
4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
5. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
6. "Pieces of Her" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
7. "Happy Dreamer" by Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)
8. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. "Dog Man and Cat Kid" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
10. "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
NONFICTION
1. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
2. "Unhinged: An Insider's Account" by Omarosa Newman Manigault (Gallery Books)
3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
4. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)
5. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)
6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
7. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)
8. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
10. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
2. "Pieces of Her" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
3. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Random House)
4. "Invisible" by James Patterson and D. Ellis (Little, Brown)
5. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. "Year One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)
7. "At the Water's Edge" by Sara Gruen (Random House)
8. "P.S. I Still Love You" by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
9. "The Hunt for Red October" by Tom Clancy (Penguin)
10. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Unhinged" by Omarosa Newman Manigault (Gallery Books)
2. "The Leangains Method" by Martin Berkhan (Martin Berkhan)
3. "Lincoln's Last Trial" by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square Press)
4. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
5. "Instant Pot Miracle" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
6. "Mountains Beyond Mountains" by Tracy Kidder (Random House)
7. "Me Talk Pretty One Day" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
8. "21-Day Ketogenic Diet..." by Rachel Gregory (Callisto Media)
9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
10. "Originals" by Adam Grant (Penguin)