Watch now: 2021 Tucson Festival of Books sneak peak

"Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ace Atkins; G.P. Putnam’s Sons (306 pages, $27) ——— Bad people with lots of money use it to insulate themselves from consequences. But in Ace Atkins’ "Someone to Watch Over Me," some very bad, very rich people might not be able to protect themselves from Spenser. Nine years ago, Atkins published "Lullaby," his first novel about Boston private ...