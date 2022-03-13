 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We Recommend: Books that 'Encanto' fans will adore

If you can’t get the songs from the Disney animated movie, “Encanto” unstuck from your head, there are some great books you might like! Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Enchantée” by Gita Trelease

“Tigers, Not Daughters” by Samantha Mabry

“The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova

“Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1jwe.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

