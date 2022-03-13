If you can’t get the songs from the Disney animated movie, “Encanto” unstuck from your head, there are some great books you might like! Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
We Recommend: Books that 'Encanto' fans will adore
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a former Southern Arizona Border Patrol agent died unexpectedly, his mother made sure his book trilogy got published.
Looking for your latest literary adventure? Pick up one of these reads by a Southern Arizona author.
Celebrate International Women’s Day this week with some books that show the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. He…
- Updated
Catch one of these entertaining, family-friendly acts in between author talks at the Tucson Festival of Books.
Another side of Bob Dylan is coming to bookstores this year. Dylan’s second book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” will be released in November. A generation of Dylan fans has been awaiting his second book for 18 years following 2004′s “Chronicles, Volume One.” While Dylan, 80, teased a “Chronicles, Volume Two” in more ways than one in the intervening years, he apparently decided on a ...
Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson raises record $25M through Kickstarter for new secret novels and subscription box service
Brandon Sanderson has disrupted the literary publishing industry with his latest foray into self publishing. The bestselling sci-fi/author has set a record for the highest-funded project to come from a crowdfunding platform. The “Year of Sanderson” campaign – offering supporters four new novels in multiple formats as well as monthly or quarterly “swag” boxes – generated more than $20.8 million ...