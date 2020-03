"Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Brought on the Great Depression" by Christopher Knowlton; Simon & Schuster (411 pages, $30) ___ The value of Florida real estate soars to giddy heights, homes doubling and tripling in price, bare lots in planned developments selling out and flipping before the ink is dry on the closing papers. Homeowners and investors alike plunge ...