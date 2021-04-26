 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We recommend

We recommend

May the 4th be with you as you explore the art, history, philosophy and legacy of the Star Wars films. Here are four nonfiction recommendations brought to you by your friends at the Pima County Public Library.

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1hgi.

The Library is currently offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Nomadland' wins big, Boseman snubbed at Oscars

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago
Books

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago

CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail for the Chicago post office, and he cared for medical-research animals at what was then Michael Reese ...

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors
Books

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors

LOS ANGELES — The menu was always small at Sonoratown on the outskirts of the Fashion District, and the coronavirus didn't change that. The critically acclaimed Mexican restaurant still sells tacos and burritos filled with mesquite-grilled beef and chicken, flaky handmade flour tortillas and an awesome coconut horchata that's like an island vacation in a cup. But the small spot looked like a ...

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart
Books

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin's Press (384 pages, $27.99) ——— John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire. The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. The hero (and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News