We recommend

Stories that slip from the ordinary to the strange by a renowned Swiss writer. "It's Getting Dark: Stories" by Peter Stamm, translated from the German by Michael Hoffmann; Other Press (240 pages, $22.99) ——— "I think content is overrated in fiction," Peter Stamm remarked in a 2017 interview, adding, "Most literature I admire is not about what happens, but how it's described." I have to wonder, ...