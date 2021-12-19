We recommend

 Skip to main content
The 2021 National Book Award winners and finalists have been announced. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1j71.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.
What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.

I’ve been reading this new biography of Vivian Maier. “Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny” (Atria, $40), by Ann Marks, a researcher and former chief marketing officer for the Wall Street Journal, bills itself as the definitive biography at last, as the whole deal in one book, the mysterious background, the 2007 discovery of a treasure trove of negatives, the ...

Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir

“Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir" by Sharon Gless; Simon & Schuster (320 pages, $27) ——— As many parts as Sharon Gless has played on TV, she’s played more in real life. “I’ve been called a poor relative, a rich kid, a spinster, impudent, naïve, funny, darling, boring, fat,” she writes in “Apparently There Were Complaints,” her memoir. “I’ve been called a gay icon, a political ...

Review: 'It's Getting Dark,' by Peter Stamm

Stories that slip from the ordinary to the strange by a renowned Swiss writer. "It's Getting Dark: Stories" by Peter Stamm, translated from the German by Michael Hoffmann; Other Press (240 pages, $22.99) ——— "I think content is overrated in fiction," Peter Stamm remarked in a 2017 interview, adding, "Most literature I admire is not about what happens, but how it's described." I have to wonder, ...

Laurie Hertzel: Coffee table books for giving

Five lush books on nature, animals and "Little Women." Sometimes you just want to give someone a big, lavish, glorious book. Here are five recommendations: "Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!" selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup. (Nosy Crow, $40.) Reading a short passage every morning is an excellent way to start the day. Some people read from religious texts; I've been ...

Reviews: Poetry

Four collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Histories, memoirs and biographies to give 'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where he is. The result is this rich, rewarding and ...

