We recommend

March is International Black Women in Jazz Month. Get started learning about jazz with some books for the younger set and then enjoy some music on Freegal. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

  • “Born to Swing” by Mara Rockliff
  • “Skit Scat Raggedy Cat” by Roxane Orgill
  • “Bessie Smith” by Alexandria Manera
  • “Little Melba and her Big Trombone” by Katheryn Russell-Brown

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1h31.

The Library is currently offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the e-library.

