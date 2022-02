"Sweat: A History of Exercise" by Bill Hayes; Bloomsbury Publishing (256 pages, $28) ——— Run for your life. And swim, bike, and walk for it, too. Of course, if you don’t want to stick around for a healthy old age, don’t sweat it. Just don’t do it. You’ll get to the end a lot faster. But for thousands of years, people have known perspiration plus persistence results in a longer, happier life. ...