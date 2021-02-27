You can find heroes at the Tucson Festival of Books

Bestselling author Brad Meltzer writes about heroes, but you won’t find any of them wearing capes and masks. You’ll find them in ordinary people who face fear and keep going.

We could all use some heroes these days. Meltzer wanted to teach his children how to have heroes of compassion, kindness and character. So, with award-winning illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, he has created a children’s book series called “Ordinary People Change the World,” and the books might inspire adults as well.

Meltzer will speak at the virtual Tucson Festival of Books about searching for heroes.

“We make a huge mistake with our heroes today,” he said. “We build these great monuments to them and chisel them out of granite and then worship at the foot of these monuments. We do our heroes a huge disservice with that because we forget that they’re human beings.”

These human beings are the subject of the “Ordinary People Change the World” series and Meltzer’s book festival talk.

“Anyone you look up to, whether it’s Abraham Lincoln or Rosa Parks or Amelia Earhart, had moments when they were scared or terrified and didn't know if they could go on, but they do,” Meltzer said. “I’m going to talk about those moments when they found the strength.”