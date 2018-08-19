We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list.

Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff members let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.

Waiting for: Megan Abbott’s “Give Me Your Hand

Try:

Laura Lippman’s “Sunburn

Lexie Elliott’s “The French Girl

Waiting for: Raphaëlle Giordano’s “Your Second Life Begins When You Realize You Only Have One

Try:

Eleanor Brown’s “The Light of Paris

Stephanie Danler’s “Sweetbitter

Waiting for: Amy Stross’ “The Suburban Micro-Farm

Try:

Karen Newcomb’s “The Postage Stamp Vegetable Garden

Jim Competti’s “Raised Row Gardening

Waiting for: Rosie Walsh’s “Ghosted

Try:

Harlan Coben’s “Don’t Let Go

Robert Galbraith’s “The Silkworm

Waiting for: Parker Posey’s “You’re On An Airplane

Try:

Diane Keaton’s “Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty

Grace Jones’ “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs

