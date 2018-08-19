We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list.
Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff members let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait.
Waiting for: Megan Abbott’s “Give Me Your Hand”
Try:
Laura Lippman’s “Sunburn”
Lexie Elliott’s “The French Girl”
Waiting for: Raphaëlle Giordano’s “Your Second Life Begins When You Realize You Only Have One”
Try:
Eleanor Brown’s “The Light of Paris”
Stephanie Danler’s “Sweetbitter”
Waiting for: Amy Stross’ “The Suburban Micro-Farm”
Try:
Karen Newcomb’s “The Postage Stamp Vegetable Garden”
Jim Competti’s “Raised Row Gardening”
Waiting for: Rosie Walsh’s “Ghosted”
Try:
Harlan Coben’s “Don’t Let Go”
Robert Galbraith’s “The Silkworm”
Waiting for: Parker Posey’s “You’re On An Airplane”
Try:
Diane Keaton’s “Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty”
Grace Jones’ “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs”