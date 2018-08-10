We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Tommy Orange’s “There There”
Try:
Richard Wagamese’s “Medicine Walk”
Louise Erdrich’s “The Round House”
Waiting for: Zora Neale Hurston’s “Barracoon”
Try:
Sylviane A. Diouf’s “Dreams of Africa in Alabama”
David W. Blight’s “A Slave No More”
Waiting for: Anne Tyler’s “Clock Dance”
Try:
Barbara Kingsolver’s “The Bean Trees”
Miriam Toews’s “The Flying Troutmans”
Waiting for: Linda Castillo’s “A Gathering of Secrets”
Try:
Julia Keller’s “A Killing in the Hills”
Emma Miller’s “Plain Killing”
Waiting for: Dan Egan’s “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes”
Try:
Curt Stager’s “Still Waters”
Jacques Cousteau’s “The Human, the Orchid, and the Octopus”