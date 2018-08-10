We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Tommy Orange’s “There There

Try:

Richard Wagamese’s “Medicine Walk

Louise Erdrich’s “The Round House

Waiting for: Zora Neale Hurston’s “Barracoon

Try:

Sylviane A. Diouf’s “Dreams of Africa in Alabama

David W. Blight’s “A Slave No More

Waiting for: Anne Tyler’s “Clock Dance

Try:

Barbara Kingsolver’s “The Bean Trees

Miriam Toews’s “The Flying Troutmans

Waiting for: Linda Castillo’s “A Gathering of Secrets

Try:

Julia Keller’s “A Killing in the Hills

Emma Miller’s “Plain Killing

Waiting for: Dan Egan’s “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes

Try:

Curt Stager’s “Still Waters

Jacques Cousteau’s “The Human, the Orchid, and the Octopus

