We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Rebecca Makkai’s The Great Believers
Try:
Tim Murphy’s Christodora
Ivy Pochoda’s Wonder Valley
Waiting for: Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians
Try:
Andrea Dunlop’s She Regrets Nothing
Meg Mitchell Moore’s The Admissions
Waiting for: Nell Irvin Painter’s Old in Art School
Try:
Elmo Baca’s Mabel’s Santa Fe and Taos
Jessica Harris’ My Soul Looks Back
Waiting for: Caroline Kepnes’ Providence
Try:
Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus
Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go
Waiting for: Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Table
Try:
Robyn Stone’s Add a Pinch Cookbook
Von Diaz’ Coconuts & Collards