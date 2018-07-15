We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the wait list. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!

Waiting for: Rebecca Makkai’s The Great Believers

Try:

Tim Murphy’s Christodora

Ivy Pochoda’s Wonder Valley

Waiting for: Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians

Try:

Andrea Dunlop’s She Regrets Nothing

Meg Mitchell Moore’s The Admissions

Waiting for: Nell Irvin Painter’s Old in Art School

Try:

Elmo Baca’s Mabel’s Santa Fe and Taos

Jessica Harris’ My Soul Looks Back

Waiting for: Caroline Kepnes’ Providence 

Try:

Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus

Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go 

Waiting for: Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Table 

Try:

Robyn Stone’s Add a Pinch Cookbook

Von Diaz’ Coconuts & Collards

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles